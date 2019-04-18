PCSO: More charges against Arizona man who extorted girls for nude pics

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office filed additional charges against Kai Ranaglia-Nelson, the 18-year-old man who was arrested in January for soliciting nude pictures from two teen girls in Australia via social media.
[RELATED: Arizona man extorted Australian girls for nude photos, PCSO says]
Australian authorities began their investigation when the 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls came forward to reveal they had exchanged inappropriate pictures with the suspect. He threatened to expose the photos if they didn't continue to send more, detectives said.
When one of the victims stopped sending pictures, the suspect released an image.
Believing that Ranaglia-Nelson was in Coolidge, Australian detectives contacted Pinal County investigators.
After being served a search warrant and identified by PCSO, Ranaglia-Nelson confessed to his involvement in extorting the teen girls.
Since the suspect's arrest, detectives discovered that he did the same thing to other young girls. There were more than a dozen additional victims and some as young as 9 years old.
Two of the victims are from the Phoenix metro area, PCSO said. Others were in Kansas, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York.
Sheriff Mark Lamb stresses how unaware kids are about the dangers of sending pictures.
"Children do not understand the situation they are exposing themselves to when they send a photo," Lamb said. "Even sending an innocent picture could reveal their exact geolocation to a predator.”
The sheriff added how parents must have these type of conversations with their children.
“An appropriate photo could put them at risk of getting exploited. So please talk to your children," Lamb said.
Currently, Ranaglia-Nelson is charged with 21 felony counts, including sexual extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Due to the ages of the victims, many of the charges are deemed as dangerous crimes against a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.