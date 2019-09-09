ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two men for the possession of nearly 500 fentanyl pills.
It all started with a traffic stop, the PCSO said.
On the morning of Sept. 4, around 10:45 p.m., deputies said a vehicle with two men in it was pulled over on WB I-10 in Eloy due to a traffic violation.
The driver was 54-year-old Donovan Salas. He was riding along with 43-year-old James Lee, the PCSO confirmed.
During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, Salas gave the responding deputy permission to search the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, the deputy found two packages of what was believed to be fentanyl pills. Authorities said both men were arrested after the discovery.
Lee and Salas initially denied knowing anything about the pills. However, after some questioning, the PCSO said the men eventually confessed to knowing about the drugs.
Salas and Lee continued their confession by revealing they had about 500 fentanyl pills they were planning to sell, authorities said.
Salas and Lee were booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. The charges they face include possession of drug paraphernalia, a narcotic drug, a narcotic drug for sale and the transport of a narcotic drug for sale.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb congratulates the responding deputy on a job well done.
“The opioid epidemic is not only a problem for the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office but our entire nation,” said Lamb. “Great work by our deputy for catching these drugs before they hit the streets of this country.”