Margarito Arias

Margarito Arias, 43.

 (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after deputies said he led them on a chase and they had to use bean bag rounds to take him down on Wednesday in Pinal County.

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies said they saw 43-year-old Margarito Arias south of Casa Grande just after 12 p.m. They said he was a suspect in a kidnapping and domestic violence investigation.

When Arias saw detectives, he ran toward his truck, PCSO said, and detectives told him to stop.

But he didn't and drove off, deputies said.

PCSO said Arias was driving erratically and nearly hit deputies' vehicles.

About 15 minutes later, he crashed his truck into a fence a few miles away.

Deputies said they used bean bag rounds to get Arias into custody where he continued to resist.

Arias faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault, sexual assault and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, PCSO said.

 

