PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after deputies said he led them on a chase and they had to use bean bag rounds to take him down on Wednesday in Pinal County.
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies said they saw 43-year-old Margarito Arias south of Casa Grande just after 12 p.m. They said he was a suspect in a kidnapping and domestic violence investigation.
When Arias saw detectives, he ran toward his truck, PCSO said, and detectives told him to stop.
But he didn't and drove off, deputies said.
PCSO said Arias was driving erratically and nearly hit deputies' vehicles.
About 15 minutes later, he crashed his truck into a fence a few miles away.
Deputies said they used bean bag rounds to get Arias into custody where he continued to resist.
Arias faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault, sexual assault and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle, PCSO said.
(4) comments
Hispanics doing what they do best...
Where and what time is the protest? Hopefully, it's close to the welfare/food stamp office so I don't have to carjack anybody to get there.
Should have used lethal force on this one.
stellar individual
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.