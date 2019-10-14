PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspected killer is back in Arizona after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said he fled to Mexico.
PCSO said Alex Leon was caught in Cananea, Sonora, sometime during the weekend. He was then turned over to PCSO custody on Monday afternoon.
He was booked into jail on homicide and aggravated assault charges.
Investigators said he shot Chad Bruno and a woman for unknown reasons south of Interstate 8 near Barstow Avenue and Hanna Street around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Bruno died while the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She was later released from the hospital.
Leon's car was found in Stanfield, Arizona, during the weekend.
PCSO did not say what led up to the arrest of Leon, but they all knew each other and met at the spot where the shooting happened.
Investigators said there are at least two other suspects on the loose, and they may be in Mexico.