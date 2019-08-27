ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After two months of investigation, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say was selling meth in Eloy.
PCSO says investigators discovered 42-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Acosta, a native of Mexico, was selling methamphetamine in the city.
[WATCH: What detectives recovered when busting accused meth dealer in Eloy]
A warrant was served at Hernandez-Acosta's home on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Investigators uncovered 2 pounds of meth, more than $16,000 in cash, a .22 caliber long rifle, and a fully-loaded Colt .45 handgun.
Hernandez-Acosta was booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He is facing various charges, including the possession, sale and transportation of dangerous drugs, and misconduct involving weapons.
Mark Lamb, the Pinal County Sheriff, said he's proud of his Narcotics Unit for busting Hernandez-Acosta's drug operation.
“Due to the efforts from our narcotics unit, Ramiro will no longer be selling dangerous drugs in our communities,” said Lamb in a news release. “I commend our narcotics unit for their hard work and dedication shutting down this operation and putting him behind bars.”