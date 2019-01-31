SAN TAN VALLEY (3TV/ CBS 5)-- A man tried to abduct a woman jogging in San Tan Valley Thursday morning.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old woman was exercising in the Johnson Ranch community, near Maravilla Drive and Indigo Sky Boulevard, shortly before 10 a.m. when a man in a truck started following her and making inappropriate comments.
The woman said the driver then opened his door, grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her into his truck. She was able to escape but suffered minor injuries to her wrist, PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said.
The man drove away after realizing that the victim was calling 911, Forghani said.
The culprit is described as a white man in his mid-30s with brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light-colored or white shirt. The vehicle is described as a newer model gray Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
