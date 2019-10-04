SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for the guy who chased two girls in the San Tan Heights neighborhood Thursday night.
According to a Facebook post by PCSO, the girls said they saw "two male subjects" in a red Dodge Charger. One of them got out of the car and chased them, explains the post.
"At some point, the male subject returned to the vehicle at which point the vehicle drove off," the post reads.
PSCO told Arizona's Family they believe the suspects are in their teens or early 20s. The girls told investigators that they do not know them.
No other details were immediately available.
If you have information about what happened to those two girls in the San Tan Heights neighborhood, please call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.