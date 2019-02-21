NEAR FLORENCE (3TV/CBS 5) – Detectives are looking into what “is believed to be a murder-suicide,” involving a Florence man and his wife.
Arizona’s Family first learned of the investigation Thursday afternoon.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Razorback and Paisano drives, which is southeast of Florence along State Route 79, at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
“A family member inside the home reported that there was an argument between a man and his wife,” according to PCSO spokeswoman Navideh Forghani. “During the argument, the man shot his wife and then shot himself.“
Deputies found John VanWezel, 52, and Cindy VanWezel, 42, dead inside the home.
“Based upon statements and evidence at the scene, it is believed to be a murder-suicide,” Forghani said.
It will be up to the Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how the VanWezels died.
Forghani did not say if the couple had a history of domestic violence or if deputies had been called to the home before. She also did not say what sparked the argument that was reported or who made the 911 call.
She only described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”
