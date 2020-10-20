ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after police say he tried to use social media to meet up with a teen girl for sex, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say 34-year-old Sean Cook was messaging a 15-year-old girl on social media, often commenting on her appearance and telling her he wanted to meet in person. The girl's family told PCSO and an undercover detective got permission to assume her identity and continued to talk to Cook. The detective continued to message Cook and they arranged to meet up for sex, PCSO said. At the meeting, Cook was arrested. He was booked into jail for luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, investigators said.
"I commend this teen and her family for staying vigilant online," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.