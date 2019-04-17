PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pregnant woman was arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said she was impaired while driving and had different types of drugs in her vehicle.
The arrest was part of PCSO's DUI Task Force patrols during Country Thunder.
Deputies said 28-year-old Sarah Genevay of Flagstaff was pulled over for speeding on Price Road, east of State Route 79, north of Florence.
She was cited for driving under the influence of drugs and her vehicle was impounded, PCSO said.
While deputies searched her vehicle, they said they found several bags of marijuana, suspected black tar heroin, suspected methamphetamine, suspect LSD, suspected MDMA and cocaine.
More charges against Genevay are pending, deputies said.
(1) comment
Pregnant? Her little one doesn't stand a chance.
