PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office assisted the Tucson Sector Border Patrol in a week long operation, resulting in the arrest of dozens of Mexican nationals and the seizure of over 100 pounds of marijuana.
PCSO's air unit assisted in the operation called 'Operation Stonegarden' in the Ajo and Casa Grande area.
During the course of the operation, Ajo agents received several reports of illegal aliens carrying bundles of drugs through the desert.
A PCSO crew on a Huey OH1 helicopter was dispatched to each location and guided all-terrain vehicle agents on the ground to find the suspects.
Agents arrested 29 Mexican nationals, all illegally present in the U.S. They also seized 117 pounds of marijuana and 52 pounds of hash oil.
"We have a very close partnership with border patrol and Operation Stonegarden. Our air unit is crucial to being the eyes from above to assist deputies and agents in our joint effort to stop the illegal activity, along with dugs from crossing into our border," said Sheriff Mark Lamb.
The PCSO air unit also assisted in two medical evacuations.
