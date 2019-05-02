PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A 16-year-old boy scout is dead after he went hiking with his troop at the Picacho Peak State Park on Saturday.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the boy reportedly had water with him, but ran out of water sometime during the hike.
Another member of the group called 911 and the park ranger found the boy unconscious on the trail.
The Avra Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and the teen was pronounced dead.
The name of the teen has not been released. It is unclear if the death is a result of a medical issue or dehydration.
