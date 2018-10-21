Dean Singleton

Dean Singleton (Source: Pima County Sheriff’s Department) 

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5)--  The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a hiker that was reported missing has been found.

The agency said late Sunday afternoon 53-year-old Dean Singleton was located. 

He originally went missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Sabino Canyon visitor’s center in Tucson. 

Deputies said Singleton made his way back to the visitor's center on Sunday and paramedics looked at him as a precaution.

He was not hurt.

