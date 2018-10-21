TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a hiker that was reported missing has been found.
The agency said late Sunday afternoon 53-year-old Dean Singleton was located.
He originally went missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Sabino Canyon visitor’s center in Tucson.
Deputies said Singleton made his way back to the visitor's center on Sunday and paramedics looked at him as a precaution.
He was not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.