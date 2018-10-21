TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help them locate a hiker, who has been reported missing.
According to PCSD, 53-year-old Dean Singleton was last seen Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the Sabino Canyon visitor’s center in Tucson.
Sheriff officials say Singleton is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs about 168 pounds. He has green eyes, and is bald.
According to PCSD, Singleton was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, unknown color shorts, white University of Arizona baseball hat and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Singleton's whereabouts is urged to call 911.
