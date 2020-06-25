TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A stolen license plate led to a shooting outside a popular bowling alley in Tucson Thursday, June 25.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 1 p.m. outside Fiesta Lanes, which is located at the intersection of River and Oracle.
The PCSD said deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot when they found out it had a license plate that was reported stolen.
When deputies tried to talk to a man in the vehicle, a fight broke out and the man allegedly pulled a gun.
A deputy then fired and hit the suspect who was taken to the hospital. As of 5:30 p.m., there was no information about the man’s health.
The PCSD said no deputies were hurt and no suspects are outstanding.
Both deputies involved in the incident have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard for any shooting.
This is the 13th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 40th overall in the state in 2020.
