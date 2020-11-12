PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Children's Hospital and students at ASU are turning 10 patients into real life life superheroes through the program, Power Play.
Since January, ASU fashion students have been working with PCH patients to design their own superhero.
"If you work at PCH you know these kids, you already know all of the obstacles they overcome through treatment. They are already superheroes in all of our eyes, so why not make a small child superhero come to life," Jamie Pogue with Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation said.
Last year, the PCH Power Play program had a runway gala. This year, they are working with a company to put a full movie together instead of the gala because of coronavirus concerns.
Gracie Hoskins is one of the kids who is turning into a real life superhero.
Gracie was born with a congenital heart defect and had a stroke a few years ago. The superhero Gracie designed is called "Spectra."
"Spectra's superpower was just being kind and encouraging others to be themselves, and that they're beautiful," said Gracie's mom Blessing Hoskins.
Blessing said the Power Play program has helped Gracie get back to how she was before she had the stroke.
"Ever since she had the stroke, she had been a little bit more reserved and had lost some of her confidence," she said. "We see a little bit more of her old personality coming through."
Blessing said it's been an amazing opportunity for Gracie to design her own superhero.
"She created something that she thought of superheroes to be like with the qualities that she feels are important like kindness and courage and being brave and strong just showing her personality and what she's gone through," Blessing said.
The virtual movie premiere is this Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Click here to watch.