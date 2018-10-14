PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeowner in Payson surveyed the damage of his house Sunday afternoon after a small plane took a nose-dive through his roof the night before.
"The bathroom was right there, that's the edge of the bathtub, the shower part," Doug Denham said, pointing to the unrecognizable rubble.
A Cessna 240 with two people on board crashed into his home in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive on Saturday evening around 6:40 p.m.
Denham said he had just put a movie on and sat down in a chair when he heard a loud noise.
"All of a sudden there was a big boom and then the glass went completely, it blew outwards. I had no idea what it was, what was going on," Denham explained.
He said he ran out of his house to the front yard and saw his neighbors running toward him.
"It was really dark. One of them says, 'well look at the roof of your house!' He says, 'what happened?'" Denham recalled. "I went in and went through the house, opened up the garage door, the one that comes out of the house to the garage door, and here's that airplane sticking out."
"We heard one dramatic sputter and then just a bone-chilling crash and we knew a plane had gone down close," Denham's neighbor, Donna Moore said.
Neighbors say it's typical to see planes fly over the neighborhood because the Payson Airport is only about a mile away.
"Normally the planes fly over our trees and last night one of our neighbors mentioned it was flying between the trees," Moore explained.
The plane was brought out by investigators in several different pieces.
"When I first walked in it wasn't all that tore (sic) down but in order to get the airplane out that's what they said they had to do," Denham said, pointing out the missing wall in the back of his house.
The plane went straight through the roof, creating a large hole above his master bedroom and garage.
"My master bed is right there and if I had been in the bed I would probably still been close to OK but maybe got hit by a couple of 2x4s," Denham said.
As neighbors board up his blown-out windows, Denham is trying to figure out what's next for his home of more than 22 years.
"I'm 87 right now and so how many years do I have? Should I rebuild it or should I just sell it and go rent? What do I do?"
The National Transportation Safety Board, Payson Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The names of the people on board have not been released.
The plane that crashed into a home in #Payson last night is being removed from the back of the house. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/LZmuMOLyZ2— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 14, 2018
Check out this gaping hole where the plane came through the roof. I can hear cracking noises from the dangling 2x4s. #azfamily #Payson pic.twitter.com/gUDip7Ew7K— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 15, 2018
