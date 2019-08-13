PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a battle of the brands. An Arizona high school now has to get rid of its logo after a well-known collegiate football program says it's too similar to their own.
"It's been here forever, for as long as I know,” said Jeff Simon, the principal of Payson High School.
Payson High, a campus of more than 700 students, uses a purple and gold longhorn silhouette for its logo.
[WATCH: College forces Arizona high school to change mascot logo]
It's very similar to the burnt orange longhorn logo used by the University of Texas at Austin. However, the college's logo is copywritten.
Payson High recently received a cease and desist letter from UT demanding they stop using the logo.
“We went to fight for it as much as we could. The law is the law," said Simon. "We called to ask them if we could just pay them a royalty to use it yearly, and we weren't able to do that."
You can still find the old logo around campus while the school works to phase it out. It’s on unsold school merchandise and even garbage cans.
"I can tell you that the longhorn logo is on everything,” said Simon.
Now, it all needs to be taken down.
The logo on the gym floor will even need to be removed. They’ve been given 10 years to get it done because replacing it will cost nearly $30,000.
All this happening right as the new school year is kicking off. The school will vote on a new design later this week, but they say their name and school spirit will stay the same.
"We will always be Longhorns. They’ll never take that out of us. But we'll just change the look of the longhorn,” said Simon.
They hope to be able to use it before their first home game of the season next Friday.
(1) comment
Use the same logo but label it “Not University of Texas due to a lawsuit” under the longhorn. That would be different from their logo.
