PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While areas to the north and east of the Valley saw plenty of smoke from the Woodbury Fire, things appear calmer now in places like Payson. They are anticipating a lot of visitors for their Fourth of July celebration.
"Tourism is our trade," said Payson Fire Chief David Staub.
But he said not everyone driving up from the Valley knows the rules.
"That's one of the big concerns as chiefs in the area. We're not in closure; people will go back to camp and light their own fireworks," Staub said.
The Tonto National Forest and Town of Payson are under fire restrictions.
"You can't have charcoal fires, can't have fires outside designated campgrounds. You can't smoke outside your building or vehicle," Staub said.
And he said the vegetation is just waiting for a spark. We've seen that with the Woodbury Fire, the Coldwater Fire and the Slate Fire. In fact, Staub said they have seen five fires in their area in the past two weeks.
[RELATED: Forestry officials report Slate Fire, near Beeline Highway, fully contained]
"Last Saturday, we had a fire just southwest of town, off a private house that sits within the forest," Staub said.
Even though you can't light your own fireworks, the big show will be over the lake at Green Valley Park and they’ll have 30 firefighters on standby.
"We gain our population down at the park," said Courtney Spawn with Parks & Recreation Department.
She said she expects this year to be bigger than last with more people making it a four-day weekend.
"With it falling on a Thursday this year, we’re really excited," Spawn said.
"The longer the monsoon waits, the more chance we’re going to start to have fires in the forest," Staub said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.