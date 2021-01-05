PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- He may have had to squirm a bit to fit into my vintage, skin-tight Cyclone football jersey, but my man Paul Horton paid off our Fiesta Bowl on-air bet in a big way.
The Arizona's Family Storm Commander was packed high Tuesday with delicious, individually-wrapped donuts, kindly donated by Fry's. We both dropped them off to the deserving health care workers at Phoenix Children's Hospital, after Paul's Oregon Ducks fell to my Iowa State Cyclones, 34-17 in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl game. And never one to miss an opportunity to give back, the Fiesta Bowl dropped a one thousand dollar check donation to PCH charities at the same time.
"This is a part of who were are, youth sports and education. And we couldn't think of a better place to give a thousand dollars To support the hospital and what they are doing here." said Jose Moreno, the Fiesta Bowl's Chief Marketing Officer.
"At Fry's, we understand firsthand the demands of what it means to be a frontline worker in times of COVID and it's an honor for us to provide a token of appreciation to the healthcare workers at Phoenix Children's Hospital to help feed the human spirit." said Pam Giannonatti, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager-Fry's Division. She facilitated the donut donation produced from the bakery department at the new Fry's location in Downtown Phoenix. Each pastry was individually wrapped, following the hospitals COVID 19 donation protocols.
And to finish off the bet, Paul washed 'Storm Commander', Arizona's Weather Authority's mobile weather station, pretty much guaranteeing that it will rain at some point in this first month of 2021.