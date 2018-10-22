Patrick Peterson has reportedly asked the Cardinals for a trade
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) -- In the past week, the Arizona Cardinals have suffered their most embarrassing home loss since moving to Glendale, fired their offensive coordinator, and now one of their star players is asking to be traded. 

According to ESPN, Adam Schefter, Peterson has asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct 30th NFL trading dealine.

Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said last week the team will not trade the Pro Bowl corner.

Steve Wilks was asked about trading Peterson on Monday.  

"We're not trading Patrick," said Wilks.  "That's out of the question."

Peterson has been vocal about his goal of getting to the Hall of Fame.

The 7th year cornerback is having another Pro Bowl season with Pro Football Focus saying that Peterson is on pace for a career year. 

