TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) -- In the past week, the Arizona Cardinals have suffered their most embarrassing home loss since moving to Glendale, fired their offensive coordinator, and now one of their star players is asking to be traded.
According to ESPN, Adam Schefter, Peterson has asked the Cardinals to trade him by the Oct 30th NFL trading dealine.
Cardinals’ All Pro CB Patrick Peterson has asked Arizona to deal him by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, per league sources. Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he “desperately” wants out, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018
Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said last week the team will not trade the Pro Bowl corner.
From our TNF pregame show: No, the #AZCardinals are not trading CB Patrick Peterson, per someone who would know -- President Michael Bidwill. pic.twitter.com/tnc9M0HVAi— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2018
Steve Wilks was asked about trading Peterson on Monday.
"We're not trading Patrick," said Wilks. "That's out of the question."
Peterson has been vocal about his goal of getting to the Hall of Fame.
The 7th year cornerback is having another Pro Bowl season with Pro Football Focus saying that Peterson is on pace for a career year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.