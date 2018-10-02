PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Patrick Peterson knows how to make an entrance. The Cardinals All-Pro cornerback arrived at Crockett High School on Tuesday gave every student at school a high five.
#AZCardinals @P2 had Crockett Elementary rocking as he unveils his 13th #PatricksCorner. It’s a quiet place for kids to enjoy a good book. pic.twitter.com/UBg6zODmFt— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) October 2, 2018
"That was pretty cool,” said Peterson after making a lap around the school’s courtyard. “That started about two corners ago and it’s been carrying on from elementary school to elementary school. It’s kind of like a mini elementary school pep rally. It’s a lot of excitement and the kids love it as well.”
Peterson unveiled his 13th Patrick’s Corner in the Valley. The new reading room is a fun, comfortable space where students and their families can read, learn and explore together.
“Literacy is something that you need if you want to be successful,” said Peterson. “That is the tool to education and success. If you don’t understand what you’re reading, if you don’t know what’s going on, how could you be successful? Literacy is something that definitely important to me, my family and I just want to do whatever I can to help our future as successful as possible."
The new Patrick’s Corner was furnished with bean bag chairs, a reading module, a stereo listening center, an audio library and 1,200 age-appropriate books. Peterson provided all 491 students with a certificate to pick out a book during the book fair.
“Getting some of the stats back from some of the kids, reading minutes have been going through the roof,” said Peterson, who brought his daughter Peyton to the event. “Being able to go through those stages with her, teaching her how to read, teaching her how to comprehend certain things, teaching her right from wrong, trying to teach her things I wish I knew when I was little. We have a blast every day.”
Peterson is also trying to change the narrative on the Cardinals season. The team is off to a 0-4 start for the first time since 1986.
“We were scratching and clawing. We’re very close we just got to find a way to finish. The last two weeks have been pretty devastating, having the games in our grasp and not able to close it out. That just goes with the NFL. It’s tough to win games. You can’t beat yourself by not capitalizing on certain opportunities. Now we know we have what it takes to win games,” Peterson. “Josh showed a lot of promise in the first game. His future is definitely very bright for us. Can’t wait to see the steps that he’s going to continue to take in this season. And can’t wait to see where he’s going to take us.”
Tuesday was about more than football. It was about the chance to leave a legacy of literacy that will last a lifetime.
