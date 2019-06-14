PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A system that keeps track of medical records at Abrazo Health hospitals has been down for at least three days and patients and their families are starting to feel the effects.
"My dad is currently in the hospital with a septic infection, so it spread pretty rapidly," said Victoria Miller. "From my understanding, they didn't inform the patients right away that the system was down. And it wasn't until my aunt had started to ask questions about why he hadn't had medications that we found out."
Miller says her father went six hours before he received anti-nausea medication. She says other antibiotics were also skipped and tests were delayed by several hours. She says the whole experience has been "chaotic."
"He's supposed to be checked on every hour and it's been 8-hour blocks and my family members have had to come out and say he needs this medication, he needs morphine; no one's checked on him. So chaotic is an understatement," Miller said.
Miller said nurses are having to do paper charts on each patient, causing a backlog in needs.
"He went hours without his antibiotic in his IV bag. My aunt had to actually show a picture of what it was for them to get the right one," Miller said. "They're doing the charting but we're having to tell them what medications he's on, how much, when he's getting them or had them."
Abrazo released this statement on Friday:
“We are in the process of bringing our electronic medical record systems back up following a temporary outage, which was caused by a routine upgrade conducted by Cerner. As an added precaution, we are undergoing additional procedures before we can transition back to full use of the system. We want to thank our caregivers for implementing effective backup procedures as we work with Cerner to resolve this matter. Patient safety is and remains our top priority.”
Cerner is a vendor that provides an electronic medical records service to Abrazo Health. Their headquarters are in Kansas City, MO.
"It's not the hospital's fault but I wish that they had been more transparent because we might've had the opportunity to move him earlier and maybe the infection wouldn't have spread," Miller said. "I don't have the ability to administer antibiotics or run tests so I depend on hospitals and doctors to do that and to do it correctly and timely. And to not have that done is a real, real problem for us and the patients."
Arizona's Family has reached out to Cerner for a statement and for an update on when this outage will be resolved. They have not gotten back to us.
(1) comment
This is totally unacceptable. Cost cutting measures lead to issues like this. They should have double staffing on when this occurs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.