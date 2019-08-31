PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating the death of man after a suspicious person left his hospital room in Phoenix.
Authorities received word of this mysterious death on Friday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.
The hospital where the man died is HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, located in the area of 27th Avenue and Wescott Drive, near Black Canyon Highway.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said hospital staff told police that a shady man came to the hospital and said he was visiting the victim. He left not too long after that.
Staffers told the police that nurses went to check on the victim right after the suspicious man left.
Police say the nurses who went to check on the victim found him in agony, unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.
Medical staffers were unsuccessful with their attempt to save the victim.
The cause of his death will be confirmed by a medical examiner.
According to police, the man who left the victim's hospital room was wearing a white cap, blue jeans and a multi-color t-shirt.
This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
