PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a patient at a state-run psychiatric hospital in Phoenix sexually assaulted a nurse.
Police say 34-year-old Joshua Joseph Surdyka exposed himself to the nurse and forced her to perform several sexual acts on him, according to the court documents.
The documents state that this happened on Oct. 21 at the Arizona State Hospital, which is located near Van Buren and 24th streets.
Police say Surdyka also slapped the victim three times on the head and threatened her.
Police say the alleged incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the hospital.
According to court documents, Surdyka is mentally disturbed.
Court documents state that he has misdemeanor warrants out of Tucson and Casa Grande.
Surdyka was arrested on Oct. 22 and booked into jail.
He faces charges of assault, sexual assault and indecent exposure.
He is due in court on Oct. 30 for a status conference and on Nov. 1 for a preliminary hearing.