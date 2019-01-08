TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Registration for the 15th annual Pat’s Run kicks off with a 24-hour flash sale.
Mark your calendars! Registration for the 15th annual Pat’s Run opens January 8, 2019 with a 24-hour flash sale. Registration fees for the 4.2 mile race will be only $42 dollars.
This flash sale offers the lowest registration price for participants, with fees rising periodically until race day. You can get your discounted registration at patsrun.com. The discount offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on January 8th.
The flash sale on Tuesday could be the best way to secure your spot in the race. Last year, more than 7,000 people registered during the 24-hour Flash Sale and put the Pat Tillman Foundation on pace to sellout earlier than expected.
This year, Pat’s Run will be held on April 27th. The race begins at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus and winds through Tempe to finish at Sun Devil Stadium. All 4.2 Mile Finishers receive a limited-edition Race Shirt and Pat’s Run Collector Medal.
Arizona’s Family is a proud sponsor of the 15th annual Pat’s Run. 3TV & CBS5 have been honored to support the Pat Tillman Foundation by participating in this event for a third year.
Tillman was a standout football star at ASU and continued his athletic career by playing professionally for the Arizona Cardinals. In the wake of the 9/11 tragedy, Tillman left the NFL to serve in the military for his country.
In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart.
Proceeds from Pat’s Run benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides scholarships and support for military veterans and their spouses.
