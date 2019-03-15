PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Thousands of people gathered in Phoenix Friday night to hear a message of hope, inspiration and encouragement.
Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife, Victoria, held “A Night of Hope” event at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The Night of Hope was deigned to bring people together and deliver the message that "God cares deeply for each of us and empowers us to overcome."
We talked to Osteen before Friday's event, and asked if he had a message for the people of Phoenix.
"The message is that God is for us," said Osteen. "No matter what comes our way in life, when we choose to have faith that we can get through things. Our message is about lifting people up."
He says he believes 2019 can be a good year for us all.
"You can let go of the old and start getting ready for the new things that are in store," said Osteen.
The pastor says he realizes we live in a deeply divided world, but believes we can find common ground.
"There is a lot of division in society, but our message is about bringing people together," said Osteen. "Sometimes we don't always agree on issues, but we can still respect each other."
Millions of people worldwide are inspired through Osteen's weekly TV broadcasts, books, worship events and Sirius radio shows.
The Osteens are the pastors of America’s largest church and one of the most diverse - the 50,000 strong Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.
Phoenix, come experience a powerful night of worship and inspiration this week during our Night of Hope! https://t.co/SBKF23ZdF2 pic.twitter.com/wfr0AMxaZ2— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) March 14, 2019
