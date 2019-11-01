PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Need a passport or passport card?
Post offices around Arizona will be hosting Passport Fairs this weekend.
[MAP: Participating locations]
The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Passport Fairs will offer customers one-stop shopping for new passports, passport photos, and passport cards. No appointment is needed; customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Our employees will help residents with passport applications, fees, and photos, making the process quick and convenient," said acting Phoenix Postmaster Tina Sweeney. She recommended travelers apply for a passport or passport card at least two months before their trips and bring all required documentation to the event.
The Passport Fair is being held for new passport applications only. Renewals will not be processed at this event.
Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:
• Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport;
• Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable);
• Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate;
• Naturalization certificate;
• Certificate of citizenship.
In addition, one current ID is required, such as:
• Naturalization certificate;
• Valid driver's license;
• Current government ID (city, state or federal);
• Current military ID (military and dependents).
The passport application also requires a recent passport photograph (2" x 2"). Photos can be taken at participating Post Offices for a $15 fee.
The cost for a passport book is $145 for adults (16 years and older), with separate payments of $110 paid to the State Department for the passport application fee and $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee (set by the Department of State). For persons under 16, the cost is $115, with separate payments of $80 and $35, respectively.
The cost of passport cards for adults (16 years and older) is $65: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for the processing fee; and a $30 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. The passport card cost for those under 16 is $50: $35 in a separate payment to the U.S. Postal Service for its processing fee; and a $15 separate payment to the State Department for the passport application fee. Children under 16 must be accompanied by both parents when applying for a passport or passport card.
To make the process as speedy as possible, applicants are strongly encouraged to print and complete their applications ahead of time by going online at travel.state.gov. Use only black ink and do not sign the application form, as the passport acceptance clerk must witness the signing. Customers may also obtain a form at any passport office.
Customers can go to usps.com/passport or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to get the location of passport Post Offices nearest them and their passport customer service hours. All applications are sent to the U.S. State Department for final processing and approval.
Offices participating in this Saturday's Passport Fair
Phoenix Ahwatukee Station -- 11010 S. 51st St.
Phoenix Daisy Mountain Station -- 44047 N. 43rd Ave.
Phoenix Main Office -- 4949 E. Van Buren St.
Phoenix Maryvale Station -- 4414 N. Maryvale Pkwy.
Phoenix Shaw Butte -- 12208 N. 19th Ave.
Bullhead City Main -- 1882 Lakeside Drive
Casa Grande Post Office -- 1170 N. Pinal Ave.
Cave Creek Post Office -- 38400 N. School House Road
Chandler Main Office -- 101 N. Colorado St.
Chino Valley Post Office -- 725 E. Road 2 North
Colorado City -- 55 S. Central St.
Coolidge Post Office -- 229 W. Central Ave.
Douglas Post Office -- 601 E. 10th St.
Flagstaff Main Post Office -- 2400 N. Postal Blvd.
Glendale Main Office -- 5955 W. Peoria Ave.
Goodyear Post Office -- 875 S Estrella Pkwy.
Green Valley Post Office -- 50 E. Continental Road
Higley Post Office -- 3324 E. Ray Road
Holbrook Post Office -- 100 W. Erie St.
Kayenta Post Office -- 391 Highway 163
Kingman Post Office -- 1901 Johnson Ave.
Lake Havasu City Post Office -- 1750 McCulloch Blvd. North
Mesa Sherwood Passport Office -- 325 S. Lindsay Road
Nogales Post Office -- 300 N. Morley Ave.
Parker Post Office -- 1500 S. California Ave.
Pinetop Post Office -- 712 E. White Mountain Blvd.
Prescott Main Post Office -- 442 Miller Valley Road
Prescott Valley Post Office -- 8307 E, State Route 69, STE1
San Luis Post Office -- 874 S. Main St.
Scottsdale Main Office -- 1776 N. Scottsdale Road
Sedona Main Post Office -- 190 W. State Route 89A
Show Low Post Office -- 1919 W. Deuce of Clubs
Sierra Vista Post Office -- 2300 E. Fry Blvd.
Sun City Post Office -- 9802 W. Bell Road
Tempe Main Office -- 233 E. Southern Ave.
Tucson Main Office -- 1501 S Cherrybell Strav
Wickenburg Post Office -- 2029 W Wickenburg Way
Yuma Post Office -- 2222 S. 4th Ave.