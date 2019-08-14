PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some passengers say they're worried after several high-profile security breaches at Sky Harbor Airport recently.
The latest came Tuesday morning when a man was arrested accused of deploying an escape slide on a United plane there.
[RELATED: PD: Man deploys emergency slide on United Airlines plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor]
TSA says that suspect Zackaria Mudasir did not go through its checkpoints, but instead, breached a fence.
This is the third security breach this year that we know of, along with a string of other scary incidents during which police had to get involved.
"It is scary I do typically feel safe coming to airports because there is so much security,” said passenger Mallory Schlang.
TSA said after Mudasir entered the airport by breaching a fence Tuesday morning, he then proceeded to walk on the airfield near Terminal Two and got onto an airplane. He then reportedly deployed an emergency chute onto the runway.
Mudasir was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to activating the slide.
"It definitely makes you nervous. I have a family and when traveling, you want to make sure you’re safe,” said passenger Evan Schalng.
This is the latest in a string of security breaches in the past few months at Sky Harbor and involving Phoenix Police.
In April, a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed through an alarmed door and walked around a tarmac, crossing two taxiways, for 30 minutes, before he was noticed by airport staff.
In June, security cameras at Sky Harbor Airport recorded a terrifying carjacking while a 5-year-old boy was in the car's backseat, the child’s mother frantically running after it. Police have since identified the suspect as Scott Duran.
A few weeks later, a video of 19-year-old Tyrese Garner went viral after he rushed a security checkpoint. Five TSA officers were attacked.
[RELATED: Video released of attack on TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.