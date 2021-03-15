PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a rollover crash in Peoria early Monday morning.
Sgt. Brandon Sheffert with the Peoria Police Department said the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near 83rd and Peoria Avenues and involved one vehicle.
Peoria police said the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. The officer attempted to stop the car but it turned around and began heading in the other direction at a high speed. The officer was unable to follow it but notified other officers.
Moments later, the vehicle was said to have rolled over multiple times and caught fire.
Sheffert said the driver hit a parked car, and after the impact, launched the vehicle in the air, rolled over and then caught on fire. The passenger was ejected and transported to the hospital where he died. Police identified the passenger as 23-year-old Chase Nelson from Surprise.
The other person, the driver, had to be removed from the vehicle and was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the area was closed until 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing but police do believe that speed and possible impairment of the driver may have contributed tot he crash. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.