PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says she was beaten at a bus stop near Camelback and 19th Avenue, but she wants to know why the bus driver didn’t try to prevent the attack.
Syrena Rodriguez says she was riding the bus home Sunday around 5 p.m. when a passenger started threatening a few teen boys on the bus.
“I was like, hey, I told him, 'Stop! Those are little kids! You’re a grown man,'” says Rodriguez. “I said leave them alone.'
Rodriguez says everyone on the bus heard the commotion, but the bus driver didn’t take action.
“So when I yelled the second time, loud, I was expecting for the bus driver to do something,” says Rodriguez.
The argument came to a head when the man exited the bus and Rodriguez in the doorway.
“I was basically telling people like, be careful because this guy is acting crazy,” says Rodriguez. “I didn’t come for him, you know, he just like went crazy on me.”
Rodriguez says she doesn’t remember much of the attack because she blacked out, hit the ground, and had a seizure.
When Rodriguez woke up, she was on the ground and medics were preparing to put her in the back of an ambulance. She spent the night in the hospital, where she learned she had suffered a concussion.
Police arrested 48-year-old Andy Bunton on charges of aggravated assault.
Rodriguez is upset because she feels the bus driver looked away as a passenger was threatening others.
“You’re supposed to kick them off the bus, like, that’s disturbing the peace,” says Rodriguez.
Transdev is the contractor operating the bus line. The company commented on the incident in an email.
“Transdev is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our passengers. We are fully cooperating with Phoenix police as they investigate this incident. During ongoing investigations, it is Transdev’s policy not to discuss personnel matters,” read the email by Kathleen Carter, Transdev director of safety and training.
When asked about training and policies for handling these types of incidents, Carter responded: “Our employees receive extensive ongoing training. The safety and well-being of our passengers and Valley residents is (sic) our core priority.”
The president of the union representing bus drivers suggests the driver likely pushed a button alerting dispatch to send help.
Bob Bean with Amalgamated Transit Union 1433 admits he does not know all the details of the incident but says the driver may have activated the alert or a passenger called 911 based on the response from first responders.
Bunton was not far from the scene when officers located and arrested him.
Rodriguez says she may never feel safe on the bus again.
“I think they need to have security on the bus,” says Rodriguez. “Make it a no-tolerance policy.”
