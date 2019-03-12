PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- Phoenix police are currently checking a reported suspicious item as a precaution at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
According to Sky Harbor, the B and C checkpoints are currently closed at Terminal 4. The PHX Sky train is not operating at this time.
Passengers who need to access the PHX Sky Train should use door nine on level one to access buses.
It does not appear that flights are impacted by this incident.
Video from the news chopper showed traffic at a standstill on Sky Harbor Boulevard, near State Route 143. Passengers are encouraged to enter the airport from the west, near Interstate 10.
No other information is known at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.
Sky Harbor travelers should enter the airport from the west. Travelers flying through Terminal 4 should use the A Security Checkpoint to get to their gates.— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 12, 2019
Update: Passengers at Terminal 4 who need to use the PHX Sky Train, should use door 9 on Level 1 to access our buses.— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 12, 2019
Terminal 4 Update: Police are currently checking out an item as a precaution. The B and C Checkpoints are currently closed. If you are in Terminal 4, the PHX Sky Train is not operating. A bus contingency plan is in place.Please go to door 9 or 2 door on Level 1 to catch the bus.— PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 12, 2019
