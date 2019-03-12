Sky harbor suspicious package

Suspicious package at Sky Harbor on March 12. 

 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- Phoenix police are currently checking a reported suspicious item as a precaution at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to Sky Harbor, the B and C checkpoints are currently closed at Terminal 4. The PHX Sky train is not operating at this time.

Passengers who need to access the PHX Sky Train should use door nine on level one to access buses. 

It does not appear that flights are impacted by this incident.

Video from the news chopper showed traffic at a standstill on Sky Harbor Boulevard, near State Route 143. Passengers are encouraged to enter the airport from the west, near Interstate 10. 

No other information is known at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.