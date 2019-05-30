LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County parks employees are still picking up the mess left behind by visitors at Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
Interpretive Ranger, Terry Gerber, says nearly a hundred dumpsters were packed full of trash by the end of the long holiday weekend. On Thursday, parks employees from all over the county came out to lend a hand in picking up all the litter left on the ground, caught in the trees, and buried in the bushes.
[WATCH: Trash a growing problem at Lake Pleasant]
“Mr. racoon, Mr. ringtail, Mr. skunk, they get into it and scatter it,” says Gerber.
Glass is not allowed at the park, but Gerber and others found beer bottles, some of them broken and the pieces difficult to pick up.
Gerber says fishing line is another big problem for the park because animals can get caught in it.
“There are many times we’ve had a blue heron out here, some type of animal, we’ve had to call a rescue in on them to come out and cut the line off of them,” says Gerber.
Rangers encourage visitors to pick up after themselves, Gerber says, by educating them on how litter impacts the park.
“We give them the tools, too, and we give them the trash bags,” says Gerber. “I hear a lot of environmental things coming out of the schools but then I don’t see it.”
Maricopa County hopes getting out the message will encourage visitors to keep the park clean all summer long.
“We try to get that message to them, hey, you know, let’s be cool,” says Gerber.
Maricopa County is always seeking volunteers to keep the parks clean. The county is currently organizing volunteer days over the next couple months. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to check the events calendar or email parkvolunteer@maricopa.gov for information.
