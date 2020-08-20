PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some parents in North Phoenix are concerned with proposed boundary line changes within the Paradise Valley Unified School District.
"The biggest concern I have, besides the academics of going from A-rated top ranked schools in the state to C-ranked schools, is at the end of the day, the best interests of my children and their social and emotional development," said Michelle Ogborne, a mother of two.
Ogborne lives in a new community called Sky Crossing, where a new elementary school is under construction. Ogborne says people moved into that community with the promise of going to the best schools in Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVUSD), such as Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle High School. However, PVUSD is re-working the boundaries to control school population sizes. In turn, families in Sky Crossing could now go to Mountain Trail Middle School instead of Explorer Middle School.
"When you look for a home, one of the biggest things when you have kids is that you look for--which home is connected to the best school district?" explained Amy Seips, another parent. "For this to be rezoned, it's just so frustrating and disappointing. This isn't what we wanted."
Parents are also concerned the boundaries will also change where their children will go to high school.
"That's the biggest concern for most of us parents. Obviously Explorer is right here, but more importantly, Pinnacle [High School] is right across the street. Most of our kids would bike or walk to Pinnacle, they wouldn't need to drive. Our biggest concern if they push us to Mountain Trail, is that they actually eventually will rezone us to North Canyon [High School], again a C-rated high school," Ogborne said.
PVSD said they have no plans to rezone the high schools.
Ogborne and more than 600 others have signed a petition to stop the boundary changes.
PVSD will have two virtual public input meetings on Tuesday, August 25th and Thursday, August 27. No decisions will be made at those meetings. However parents can expect an answer at a meeting in September.