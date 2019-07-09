PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is speaking out after she was told her 9-year-old transgender foster child wouldn’t be allowed to attend Tonto Creek Camp in Payson.
“He was just really excited about all the things that he would get to do that he’s never done before,” said Amber Checky.
Checky says her son had received a scholarship to attend the camp from the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation and was supposed to go to the camp for four days in mid-July.
“We haven’t told him why he hasn’t been allowed to go to camp,” Checky said.
A series of email exchanges between Checky and the camp show that the only accommodation Checky requested was for a private bathroom for her son, or a privacy curtain.
Initially, it appeared like everything would be fine, but then she was contacted again by the camp’s CEO Tom Fraker.
“We received an email from the camp site saying that unfortunately their staff who has a degree in this would no longer be attending and that they were refunding our money and he couldn’t attend anymore,” Checky said.
In a statement to Arizona’s Family, Fraker wrote in part:
“We recently learned as we planned for our camps that in order to fully accommodate transgender youth, we would need additional staff training for all our camp counselors. The accommodations were what was requested. Therefore we felt that at this time, we would not be capable of accommodating transgender campers to the best of our ability for both the specific camper and the other campers in attendance. We will have this training for all staff by next summer camp season.”
On its website, Tonto Creek Camp describes itself as “a local nonprofit organization that aims to remove barriers that restrict youth access to nature and increase opportunities for them to engage in hands-on educational activities outdoors.”
Meanwhile, Checky says the camp has reached out to her to have an additional conversation. Checky says she’s open to providing the camp with resources on how to treat LGBT youth.
Still, she says that even if the camp reverses its decision on barring her son from attending, she won’t be sending him.
“We told him it got canceled,” Checky said.
(6) comments
I don't understand. What training is necessary?
a 9-year-old child does not know what transgender means. This goes to prove that some deviant adults are forcing the guy into what they want him to be - a pervert..
Poor kid already has enough problems, but the camp could not meet her request. Hope they find a camp for him to attend this summer.
No matter how much this freakish behavior is attempted to be normalized and forced upon us, some people just aren't going to accept it. You choose to be a freak, you've got to expect some negative outcomes. Put on your big girl or boy panties (whatever non-binary genitalia you decide you want to represent today) and deal with it.
Wake up people.. Especially you religious nut jobs, born again bigots and others.. Its the 21st century.. There are people who are going to be who they are!!!! Not what some story book with supernatural stories in it tells you who they should be!!!
...then be who you are but/and don't expect special treatment. A private bathroom at a kid's summer camp...really?
