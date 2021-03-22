MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Parents in north Phoenix are heartbroken after their 19-year-old son was shot and killed in Mesa. Officials with the Mesa Police Department said Garry Anau died Saturday after the Friday shooting.
"He was very involved in the church and also many community events we held with our non-profit organization," said Selu Anau, the father of 19-year-old Garry Anau.
Investigators say it's too early to confirm what led up to the shooting, but Selu said it all started when a seller on OfferUp sold Garry fake AirPods. "A few of his little cousins decided to message the guy back, and he didn't respond back," said Selu. "He cut my son off communicating about it. One of my other nephews, they ended up messaging the guy, he responded selling AirPods, so they met up."
He said Garry and his cousins went to confront the seller. "Right when he sees Garry, he reacted and pulled the gun out," said Selu. "When he pulls out the gun, one of my other nephews that is standing on the side, literally reacted to push the gun away, and three rounds went off. One of those bullets hit my son."
Selu said the cousins are okay.
Investigators say there was another person hurt and still recovering. They call this person an "investigative lead." Mesa police said there have been no arrests at this point.
"This hurts very much, but I want people to know my son loved God and loved people, and if he wanted to leave a legacy, it's a legacy to help others who are less fortunate," said Selu.
Garry's mom, Pou Anau, said Garry was strong, loving and passionate about helping his family with the non-profit they started.
"One thing I want people to know is he was an amazing kid, and I was so proud of him, good kid, never got in any trouble," said Pou.
"A very honorable heart," Selu added.
The family set up this GoFundMe page.