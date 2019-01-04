PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - By now, many of the parents and family members of other Hacienda patients have heard what happened. And as you can imagine, some are furious.
A female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth there.
Sources tell Arizona's Family that the alleged victim has been a patient at the Hacienda HealthCare facility, which is near 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, for at least a decade after a near-drowning incident left her in a vegetative state. That woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29.
At least one mother now wants to pull her son out of the facility.
"My heart hurts, my chest hurts, I haven't been able to sleep good at night because of what occurred here,” said Angela Gomez.
Hacienda has room for 58 patients, according to the company website. Gomez’s son is one of them.
“Im very concerned for my son,” said Gomez. “My son suffers from a terminal illness. Muscular dystrophy.”
She says when she found out about the female patient who gave birth, she was extremely upset.
"I’m concerned that what occurred with this woman could very well occur with my son,” she said.
She says she's seen more security added since the child was born.
“They have now monitors in the hallways checking everybody's rooms making sure there's somebody that shouldn't be in the room shouldn’t be in there, now they're giving out badges,” said Gomez.
But she says that's not enough, and wants to take her son out of the facility. But doing that might not be so easy.
“My options are very limited, there's not a lot of facilities that will take people who are on ventilators,” said Gomez.
So for now her son is still at Hacienda were she says she'll be watching him closely.
