PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The gift of life after the sudden loss of a Valley teenager goes full circle.
After the Ahwatukee girl died, her parents donated her organs. Tuesday, the couple got a chance to meet the recipient and his family at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
[WATCH: Recipient of organ donation meets donor's family]
“She was just a loving and caring girl and her passion was performing,” said Bob Mar, of his daughter Zoe.
It’s been two years since Trena and Bob Mar had to say goodbye to Zoe.
At just 16, Zoe had a brain aneurysm and died.
“The first year for us was really a fog,” said Bob.
But after that difficult goodbye, now they’re saying hello.
Seven-year-old Jovani Perez of Gilbert was the recipient one of Zoe’s kidneys.
Today, Jovani is more healthy and energetic than ever, thanks to Zoe's gift.
Now their two families met for the first time.
“It feels good. It’s not like in pain,” said Jovani.
Something his parents have wanted to say "thank you" for, for a very long time.
“We've had so long of waiting to know, who are these people? What were the circumstances behind their gift? Today was just such a blessing to see them in person,” said Jovani’s father, Ben Perez.
After an exchange of hugs and presents, Zoe's parents can say it was almost like seeing their daughter again.
"It was a very special moment, very emotional,” said Bob.
"She still is alive for us in a different sense, and we love talking about her and we need to feel her,” said Trena.
And that piece of her will live on for years to come.
“Thank you for giving me a kidney that's healthy and strong,” said Jovani.
Zoe's organs also helped save a total of four people. Her parents hope someday they can meet the other recipients too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.