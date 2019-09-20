SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a nationwide search for a Marine who was last seen leaving a friend's home in Surprise on Monday but never arrived at Camp Pendleton outside San Diego.
Stacy and Justin Wallace refuse to give up hope that their son, Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, will be found safe.
"At this point, it's about his return," Stacy said. "It's not about the what-ifs. It's not about what happened. I'm focused on getting him back."
[WATCH: "None of this is like him," says missing Marine's mom.]
The 20-year old Marine was home on leave last weekend visiting friends and family in Surprise.
His parents said he left Monday night in his truck, headed back to Camp Pendleton in San Diego.
The next morning, his sergeant called to say that Job never showed up.
"Trying to call his phone, we couldn't get through," Justin Said. "His girlfriend had not heard from him. Nobody knew. Nobody had any answers at all."
[RELATED: Arizona family searches for missing Camp Pendleton Marine]
"Obviously, as a mother, my mind went in a million different directions," Stacy said. "My first thought, he's in danger, something, an accident."
The Wallaces insist their son loved serving his country and would never go AWOL.
He's been in the Marines for nine months, and they say he was looking forward to going back after being promoted.
"It's not like him," Stacy said. "None of this is like him. Not one indication that he didn't love being a Marine. It was his childhood dream."
So far, no one has reported seeing the missing Marine, but his Ford Explorer pickup was spotted by a Border Patrol camera Tuesday morning headed east on Interstate 10 near Fort Hancock, Texas. The camera was unable to see the driver.
Family members spent the week making flyers to send out on social media and post around town.
Stacy is keeping a close eye on her phone, hoping for good news about her son's whereabouts.
"Every eye matters," she said. "Every person matters. Every flyer matters, every Facebook share. I believe that we will find him safe."
Job Wallace's vehicle is described as a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer Sport Trac Pickup with an Arizona license plate CRF-9682.