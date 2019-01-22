Parents of boy allegedly molested by teacher file lawsuit against district, teacher's husband

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The parents of a young boy who was allegedly molested by his sixth-grade teacher have now filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against that teacher's husband.
Goodyear police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Zamora in March 2018.
Zamora was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy near 182nd Avenue and Broadway in Goodyear.
Police say a parent found text messages between Zamora and the then-13-year-old male student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.
The lawsuit states that Zamora used her position within the school district and school district materials and resources to "groom" the sixth-grade student for sexual conduct and other inappropriate behavior.
The lawsuit accuses the Liberty Elementary School District of "not monitoring teachers-student interactions and communications."
In the lawsuit, it's stated that "during January and February of 2018, several teachers reported they observed inappropriate conduct between Zamora" and the victim, and that several students reported to the principal "the existence of an inappropriate relationship and dating between Zamora" and the victim.
The principal is accused of failing to report the information to law enforcement. Instead, he met with Zamora's students and "spoke about the dangers of rumors," according to the lawsuit.
The legal action alleges Zamora first kissed the sixth-grade boy in her classroom at Las Brisas, and then had sex with the boy during the 2017-2018 school year.
The suit also targets the suspect's husband.
The suit states that Daniel Zamora "was personally aware or should have been aware, that his wife, Brittany Zamora, was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student."
It also states that "as the husband of a teacher of minor children, defendant Daniel Zamora had a duty to notify local authorities of the ongoing sexual relationship" between his wife and the victim.
The lawsuit accuses Daniel Zamora of calling the victim's father, during which he "negligently professed ignorance of the molestation, and then tried to harass [the parents] into not reporting the crimes" to law enforcement.
The boy's parents have previously called Zamora a "monster" who used their son "for her own grotesque benefits."
