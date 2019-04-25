PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We're learning more about the 10-year-old boy who died over the weekend in a quad crash.
Phoenix police said Tommy Martinez crashed his four-wheeler into a parked truck Saturday in his neighborhood near 16th Avenue and Broadway Road on Saturday.
Tommy's parents, Heather and Thomas Martinez Sr., said the family had just gotten home from spending the morning at Tonto National Forest riding quads.
"This boy was a big Ferdinand, hug a lot kind of Care Bear kind of kid," said Thomas Sr. "We always had a connection. We were already close."
Tommy's 9-year-old friend was riding as a passenger on the quad and is recovering.
"His friend, from what I know, he’s doing OK," said Thomas Sr. "He’s talking, healing."
Family and friends put a memorial near the crash scene and in the front yard of his house.
"God needed him. I guess you could say in so many words," said Thomas Sr. "He needed him more up there than down here."
Tommy's parents said he loved the Cardinals, his friends, riding his quad and martial arts.
"It’s more personal for me, just for me to hold on to," said Heather. "He’s gonna be missed, my only son, my baby, and it’s not something I’d wouldn't want to wish on anyone, no mother, no parent to have to go through what we’re going through right now."
His family is raising money on GoFundMe for his funeral.
