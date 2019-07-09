TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The parents of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Tempe police officer in January are taking the first step toward filing a lawsuit in their son's death.
Officer Joseph Jaen is the officer who shot Antonio Arce. Jaen resigned in May.
Now, Antonio's parents have filed a $5 million Notice of Claim against the City of Tempe and the Tempe Police Department.
"Officer Jaen's actions violate long-standing tradition and common sense," the document reads. "In our society, we do not shoot unarmed people, and we certainly do not shoot them in the back."
The claim states that the teen was wrongfully killed by Officer Jaen.
"Officer Jaen's actions flew in the face of his training and the Tempe Police Department's own policies regarding the use of deadly force," the Notice of Claim document reads.
The document states that use of force was not reasonable, nor was it appropriate. It also states that Officer Jaen failed to render aid."
Antionio was shot on Jan. 15, 2019, near 48th Street and Baseline Road.
Officer Jaen said he believed the young suspect had a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft gun. Video shows Arce running away from Jaen when Jaen fired two shots.
"He ran because he was scared," said Antonio's brother shortly after the shooting. "I heard witnesses saying he was screaming, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'"
Antonio was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"Officer Jaen acted recklessly and with disreagard for human life, firing at Antonio without warning," the claim letter states.
Later, Tempe police released a portion of the body cam video of the incident.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has been reviewing the case.
"As with all officer-involved shootings, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the facts of this case and ultimately make a charging decision," the department said in February.
Along with a criminal review, there is an administrative investigation to see if the officer violated department policy.
The Notice of Claim asks for $5 million to settle, but states that "no amount of money would replace the tragic loss sustained by Sandra and Juan, (Antonio's parents,) nor are they the type of people who see this as an opportunity for an economic windfall."
Parties named in the claim letter have 60 days to respond before further legal action is taken.
A City of Tempe official confirms the city did receive the notice of claim, but told us "the city does not discuss possible litigation."
And the Tempe Police Department said, "It is not a practice of the Tempe Police Department to comment on possible pending litigation."
(9) comments
They ( mex criminals )should be charged 5 million for instead . [scared]
Ghetto lottery has been the hallmark of garbage families who have raised garbage children since 1970.
What a joke. Your kid was a criminal. Ran from the officer. Had an 'air soft pistol' that he pointed at the officer while running away. I guess you wouldn't mind if I pointed an air soft pistol or maybe a 9mm at you and you tell me which one is a real gun. You can do that while running right? Point is, the kid screwed up while committing a crime. Not the officer. Now the family wants someone else to blame since we know they taught him how to be the perfect kid. And if they make some money off the death of their little criminal then so be it. Hope they get robbed as soon as the check clears the bank.
Police encounter kids committing various non-violent crimes everyday, but it doesn't mean they should shoot them. I'm sure that 5 mil will work its way down to a few hundred thousand in the end. Perhaps our local cities should use that money for cutting edge police training and officer screening rather than continuous payouts to families. We'd all be better off.
survey - And 99.9999% percent of those encounters end safely. Your efforts would be better served at teaching kids how to be law abiding citizens and how to respect law enforcement. Whether this shooting was justified or not is debatable - what is NOT debatable is that this kid could have prevented the entire incident from ever happening in the first place. THAT is the message to teach.
At least they chose a reasonable figure of $5mil. I'm sure they realize even that amount is WAY more than this kid ever would have ever earned in his lifetime... I say give them a lifetime bus pass and a Golden Corral gift certificate and call it even.
"nor are they the type of people who see this as an opportunity for an economic windfall." Ummm, 5 million seems like a lot if you're not in it for the money. Sorry your child got killed, but if he wasn't caught in the act of committing a crime, he'd still be here today.
$5,000,000 is a low amount. If you take into account the earnings he would have made in his life it far surpasses the paltry $5,000,000 that they are requesting.
I'd like a job that pays 5 mil over a 50 year span. 100k/year average?
