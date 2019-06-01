PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Being in the foster care system can be hard on kids, and it’s often heartbreaking for their parents who made some mistakes and ended up losing custody.
Saturday, Maricopa County honored parents who worked hard to fix their mistakes so they could be with their kids.
[WATCH: Maricopa County honors biological parents of foster kids]
At the family reunification celebration in Phoenix, moms and dads looked back at the time they spent without their kids.
“They just made us jump through every hoop, and do all these classes and get better," said Jessica Pearson, a mom reunited with her daughter. "And we did. We did it all for her.”
The Maricopa County Office of the Legal Defender honored 15 families that were recently reunified after the kids had spent time in foster care.
“It’s really important that we acknowledge all of the hard work that the parents have done," said Brooke Gaunt. "All of the services they’ve participated in with DCS.”
In one year, about 3,000 kids exited foster care, and return to live with their biological parents.
David Barber didn't have custody of his 11-year-old son for almost two years. However, at that time, Barber was able to get a handle on the addiction he was facing.
“It’s been a long two years, but it’s been worth it,” Barber said. "It’s been a blessing in disguise.”
Pearson was using drugs while she was pregnant with her daughter, who was placed in DCS custody at birth. Now Pearson is clean. She and her fiancée are back together again with her daughter. She says it doesn’t get any better than that.
“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself without knowing that I fought to get her back,” she said.
And fighting is what it took to face the disappointing wake-up call of losing custody of their kids. These parents all remember the day they got their kids back.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Barber said. “It’s just a complete weight off my shoulders.”
After all, that’s the goal of foster care – to put kids safely back with their parents.
