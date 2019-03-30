PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two heart-broken parents are desperate for answers after their son was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix earlier this month.
It happened on Wednesday, March 28, north of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
“We saw David's walker in the street,” Tom Gostola said. “I said, “This is not good,’ and we went over there, and it was David.”
“What’s really disturbing is that the person didn’t stop,” Sylvia Gostola added.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department, Markham, 48, was crossing the street mid-block when a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Honda or a Nissan, hit him.
“This vehicle was observed slowing momentarily as if it was going to stop, but then it sped off,” Lewis said.
[WATCH: Parents of hit-and-run victim asking witnesses to come forward]
The Gostolas said their son had multiple sclerosis, but despite his struggles, he overcame quite a bit and had a positive outlook on life.
“I think I would like him to be remembered for his outgoing personality,” Sylvia said. “[He was] very open with people, very concerned about their welfare. He would give the shirt off of his back."
“He had as a good heart as any person could ever have,” Tom said. “He really cared about other people.”
The Gostolas are hoping that somebody comes forward with information about the driver who hit and killed Markham.
“If anyone knows anything, anything at all -- or even suspects -- then I would want them to come forward in honor of David, the good person he was. We’d like to see righteousness here.”
“We need that closure,” Sylvia added.
If you have information about what happened to David Markham, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.