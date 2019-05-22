MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A caretaker at a group home in Mesa is facing charges for allegedly beating up a teenager who has severe autism. The victim’s parents say he had marks and bruises on his body from the assault.
Mesa police say Nick was abused at Care and Dignity, a group home for the developmentally disabled. Fourteen-year-old Nick lived there day and night on weekdays.
“He had a lot of bruising around his eye. He had some marks on his chest from where he got stomped,” said his mom Denise Hill about the alleged abuse occurring on May 13.
Nick’s parents heard what happened from the staff at the home. In an incident report to the state, the staff said: "staff member Anthony Adusei began to punch Nicholas in the face three times then kicked him."
“You can imagine exactly what went through my mind,” Hill said. “Somebody hurt my baby! You want to go find that person. So it was hard to pull in my emotions.”
Police arrested Adusei in Mesa on May 13. The report says he initially denied hitting Nick and told police he was trying to prevent him from biting. Police say he later changed his story and admitted to hitting Nick one time.
“It’s somebody that you trust with the care of your child,” Hill said. “It’s a betrayal of trust that somebody that you put your faith in, to love and take care of your child, and they don’t.”
Hill and her ex-husband removed Nick from the home. He’s now splitting his time between his mom and dad’s houses for the time being. It's a hard adjustment to make for someone who thrives on routines. Since the trauma, mom and dad say Nick regressed to behaviors he hasn’t had in years.
