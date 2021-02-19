ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies rushed to rescue a paratrooper who became entangled on large power lines on Friday morning south of Arizona City.
According to the Eloy Fire District, the rescue required a lot of careful planning between agencies considering the paratrooper's safety and the massive electrical hazard.
Because of the danger, crews had to move carefully and slowly to rescue the man. After coordination with the Department of Energy, ED4 and SRP, firefighters attempted their rescue.
Fire officials say crews went up in a bucket and carefully disentangled the paratrooper because a quick-release would have caused a slingshot effect on the power lines, which were already under tension.
The rescue was a success, and the paratrooper was flown to a hospital to be evaluated.