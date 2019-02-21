Paramedics in snowy high country take extreme measures to get man to safety

YOUNG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The treacherous winter storm that slammed Arizona Thursday created some serious problems for first responders and their patient in the high country.
The Forest Lakes Fire District released a photo Thursday evening showing emergency crews attempting to take a Snow Cat to paramedics in Young.
The patient needs to be transported to a hospital in Payson, but U.S. Highway 260, the road between the two towns, is covered in snow and completely shut down.
An official with the Forest Lakes Fire District said it’s going to be a long, drawn-out process before they can transport the patient because the roads have not been plowed and crews are facing nearly zero visibility.
