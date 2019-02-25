PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "It's totally different learning to drive with your hands than with your feet,” said Josie Siegel.
At 19 years old, Siegel is learning to drive again.
"It's a huge goal, especially after being in the accident, being so young, I still want that independence, that source of mobility that freedom,” she said.
Two years ago, Siegel was in a bad car wreck and was paralyzed from the chest down.
“I shattered my eye socket. I broke my cheekbone, displaced the discs in my neck, broke my sternum,” she said.
She's been in a wheelchair ever since.
“It's my sense of independence being in this situation where I can't be fully independent. The wheelchair is like my legs, it's my mobility,” said Siegel.
Last Friday, she went to take her driving test at "Driving to Independence," at W. Broadway Road and S. Priest Drive, and left her custom chair with a purple frame outside the building.
She passed her test, but when they came back, found chair had been stolen. Police said it was stolen between 9 and 10:40 a.m. Officers released a handful of photos of two women who left with a wheelchair.
"That chair is what I rolled across the stage and got my diploma in. I turned 18 in that chair. I got my first tattoo in that chair. I went on my first road trip in that chair,” said Siegel. “So it has more sentimental value than just a regular wheelchair."
Wheelchairs are often very customized for the owner and they can get expensive.
Siegel says she's going to have a hard time replacing hers.
She was able to get a temporary replacement chair, but it doesn't fit her and is very uncomfortable, so she can't use it forever.
The Tempe Police Department has released new security photos of the two women they believe stole Siegel's chair. It appeared they worked together to dismantle it and take it with them.
The Tempe Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with identifying the two female subjects in the attached photo in reference to a wheelchair theft that occurred on 02/22/19. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tempe PD 480-350-8311. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/S7ECosSHM9— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) February 26, 2019
Seigel is begging them to bring it back no questions asked.
"I don't want them to feel shamed or badly (sic) about what they've done. I just want them to return it," she said.
In case she never does get her original chair back, she’s started a GoFundMe account to help pay for a new one.
