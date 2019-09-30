CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --It’s been 18 years since a Chandler man has gotten behind the wheel of a vehicle after a terrible crash left him a quadriplegic.
[VIDEO: Paralyzed man learning to drive again in Chandler]
Despite losing the use of his legs and most of the use of his arms, he’s back in the driver’s seat with a new high-tech ride.
While most people associate long drives as something of a nuisance, not Castillo.
"The fanciest car I’ve driven is like an 1980 something minivan, compare that to all technology that there is now,” said Castillo.
Wide open spaces and the freedom of the road is what Castillo has been dreaming of for nearly two decades, since he was paralyzed from the chest down in a car accident when he was just 18 years old.
The date was September 10, 2001.
"When people have their 9/11 stories on 9/11. I was getting my halo put on which means I was getting holes drilled into my head. I always make the analogy of the old me died that day and somebody else was reborn,” said Castillo.
Castillo had always thought driving a car again was out of the question, but thanks to United Access in Chandler and five years of fundraising to pay for a wheelchair accessible vehicle,
He’s finally able to regain some freedom.
On Monday Castillo’s family, including his wife were there to see him behind the wheel again, in all his driving force.
“When people were like, but you never game up, every single day I gave up, every single day I didn’t want to do it, every single day it hurt and every single day it was embarrassing,” said Castillo.
Castillo has one final goal and that’s to drive his family to Yosemite National Park.