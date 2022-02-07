PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Homeowners in Paradise Valley say they are sick of short-term rentals being used to throw wild mansion parties and are scared for their safety. Drugs, gunfire, vandalism, excessive noise, public nudity, and trash are just some of their complaints shared at a town hall meeting last month.

The problem has been getting so bad over the last two years, Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner called it the "number one issue in our community." New rules are set to be approved by the town council on January 27 aim to reduce nuisance and illegal activities.

The regulations include requiring short-term rental owners and hosts to conduct background checks for sex offenders, have someone physically check-in guests on property, register addresses, add contact information, and notify the town of bookings.

Of the 5,500 homes in Paradise Valley, the town estimates 380 are short-term rental listings, but 158 are active rentals. Only 64 percent of those are compliant with the State Law requiring a contact name and number. Bien-Willners said enforcement of current regulations has been challenging.

"One of the problems we have right now, there's a lack of compliance with many of the short-term rentals. We don't know exactly know where they are, and Airbnb doesn't help us find them, so we're struggling to get a handle on that, and that's one of the things to resolve with these amendments," he explained.

For example, one of the more known 'party houses' had 25 noise violations last year, according to stats provided by the town's police chief.

Meanwhile, Paradise Valley Town Manager Jill Keimach said they're confident they'll be able to address and focus on the worst issues with the plan of increasing enforcement and gaining compliance through code enforcement and prosecution efforts. "It will take time, but this continues to be the highest of priorities in Paradise Valley," she wrote in an email.

The new rules don't go into effect for another few weeks, and leaders in Paradise Valley say it could take at least another month to get all the contact information for people to publicly search for Airbnb owners in Paradise Valley for property addresses and contact information online here. The information is not available yet, but leaders in Paradise Valley say it should be starting February 26, 20222.

Neighbors are fed up and said the issues have been getting worse over the last two years. A Paradise Valley grandmother tearfully explained living next to a 'party house' and how helpless she felt when her ill husband needed help.

"I never dreamed an ambulance could not get to us because of the cars that were parked on the road. Hundreds of cars. Paradise Valley police could not even get up to the home because the street was full," Evonne Bowling explained. At the January 27 virtual town meeting, Bowling along with several others described how terrified they felt to live in their own homes.

"I know people want to make money, and I'm sorry. I'm so emotional about this, but this has happened not just once, but 17 times since I live here," she explained. Other neighbors described dealing with loud noise and reckless behavior. "At times, 30-40-50 people sleeping at the house. There was garbage, drugs, armed guards, cars parked on front lawns, somebody tried to break in my house, somebody passed out on my front lawn, somebody passed out in my street," said Anthony Wanger.

"You don't just get a nice family vacationing because if you did, the police would never hear about it because they wouldn't be bothering anybody. What we have is an adverse selection problem where dangerous unlawful activities are literally attracted to our community," he added. However, not everyone thinks more regulation is the answer.

Nick Smith has lived in Paradise Valley for the last 13 years and owns two homes. He uses one of his homes as a short-term rental property to help with the mortgage. He argues the new rules aren't fair and exceptions should be made. "We have never had an incident. We've never had the police called. We are not a party house," said Smith. "To me, this ordinance, in the way that it's currently written, is a bludgeon on the short-term rental industry where 99 percent of the rentals are completely fine. This requires a scalpel. You're trying to scalpel the one or two percent. Not the 100 percent and slam down all of us."